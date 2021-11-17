Tis that season: Holiday happenings in Encinitas

A Brush with Chanukah: A paint and sip experience

On Dec. 2, spend the fifth night of Chanukah with The Hive at Leichtag Commons creating your own artistic masterpeice and learning about the holiday with great wine. Artists of all levels are welcome— an experienced artist will guide guests step-by-step to create a featured painting. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be indoors, so please prepare to wear a mask (other than while sipping!) for this program.

The event will be capped at 30 guests and they will be requiring that all guests be fully vaccinated and show proof upon entry. The Hive is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit info@leichtag.org

The Heritage Tree in Encinitas. (Courtesy )

Encinitas Tree Lighting

The Encinitas Historical Society will once again light the city’s iconic Heritage Tree on Friday, Dec. 3.

This beautiful Norfolk Island Pine, located near Moonlight Beach on the corner of 4th and C Street, will again bring holiday magic to all who adore it – including the ships at sea. The traditional “flipping of the switch” will unofficially start the holiday season at 6 p.m.

Plans are in place to light the tree on Friday, Dec. 3rd, kicking off the holiday season the day before our downtown Holiday Parade on Dec. 4.

Encinitas Holiday Parade

The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m.

Before the parade there will be 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The City of Encinitas asks that all parade participants and spectators wear face coverings

Chanukah Block Party

Jewish Encinitas Chanukah Block Party on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at 735 Adelaide Circle. Come light up the night on the eighth day of Chanukah with a dreidel tournament, bounce house, latkes, doughnuts, crafts and more.

For more information visit jewishencinitas.com

Holiday Extravaganza featuring Kringle Mingle and Taste of Cardiff

Cardiff 101 Main Street’s Holiday Extravaganza will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 3-6 p.m.

The day will begin with Kringle Mingle, a free holiday gathering on Aberdeen Drive where you will be able to take photos with Santa in his vintage camera camper sleigh. Activities include children’s crafts and live music performed by local musicians. Enjoy holiday treats, hot coffee, and hot chocolate provided by Cardiff 101 Main Street. There will be several makers’ booths for holiday shopping beginning at noon until 5 pm. Santa will be available for photos from 1-4 pm.

The fun will continue in the late afternoon with the 11th Annual Taste of Cardiff. Take a stroll throughout downtown Cardiff and enjoy food, drinks, and live music from 3-6 pm.

