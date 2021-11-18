Festive holiday pop-up bar comes to Roxy Encinitas

Miracle, a holiday pop-up bar experience, will arrive at Roxy Encinitas on Nov. 24.

The Christmas cocktail bar pop-up concept is in its ninth season with locations nationwide. Through Jan, 2, Miracle At Roxy will feature a holiday oasis with over-the-top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog. All cocktails are served in playful and unique mugs and signature glassware that is available for purchase.

The merrily decked-out space aims to be the perfect backdrop for reunions and get-togethers with friends and family all season long. Roxy will be participating in a nationwide ugly Christmas sweater contest on Saturday, Dec. 4, and also offers live music Tuesday through Sunday nights.

This year, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants and Christmas Carol Barrel cocktails and Santa Heads signature glassware to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants.

Roxy is located at 517 S. Coast Highway 101. visit www.roxyencinitas.com.

