Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents ‘The Gift of the Magi’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep is featuring the holiday play The Gift of the Magi Nov. 18-21. Exciting and heartwarming, this new theatrical adaptation by director Phillip Korth brings to life Della and Jim’s fateful Christmas together in New York City at the turn of the 20th century.

With only $1.87 to spare, Della cannot imagine a holiday without being able to afford a present for her darling Jim. She scrimps and saves every penny she can for months with this meager result and finally resolves to sacrifice her most prized possession in order to purchase the perfect gift. Meanwhile, Jim is facing the same predicament, and in a perfectly heartbreaking twist of fate they both lose the things dearest to them but in doing so discover what it truly means to give and receive gifts. Full of colorful characters, humor, joy, tears, and holiday spirit, this new adaptation illuminates O. Henry’s classic short story for a whole new generation.

Featured in the cast are (Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Tommy Chambers, San Diego; Iridae Cordeau, North Park; Maggie Currier, Cardiff; Lorelei Krone, Vista; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairemont; Nadiia Sas, Carmel Valley; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad).

Students featured on the production staff are (Neta Sanchez, Del Mar; Nadiia Sas, Carmel Valley; and Isabel White, Encinitas).

Performances are Nov. 18-21 with show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20 for adults and $16 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org for tickets and more information.