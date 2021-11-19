‘Bring the heat’ to compete at Boys & Girls Clubs’ Chili Cookoff

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito’s Center for a Healthy Lifestyle is holding a chili cookoff Saturday, Dec. 4, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

(Courtesy Boys & Girls Club)

Compete for best dish, or just enjoy unlimited chili. Prizes will be awarded for Judge’s Pick, Most Creative, and People’s Choice. Live music will be provided by the Club’s Youth Arts Academy, and winners will be announced at 2 p.m. The entry fee for competitors is $30. General attendees pay $25. All in attendance will receive a handcrafted chili bowl, corn bread, and unlimited chili. Proceeds from the event will go towards afterschool programming and a new garden-to-table program for youth.

The event will be held at Encinitas Center for a Healthy Lifestyle, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, 92024.

Register at CenterForaHealthyLifestyle.org.

Contact: scohen@bgcsandieguito.org, (858) 436-7502.