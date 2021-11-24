Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s ‘A Christmas Concert’ set for Dec. 3

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will present “A Christmas Concert” with 40 guitars performing a refreshing presentation of new and classic Christmas music Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas, 92024.

The orchestra will perform music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Mykola Leontovych’s Carol of the Bells, Jehan Tabourot’s Ding Dong Merrily, and Franz Gruber’s Silent Night, original music by Australian composer Richard Charlton, and adapation of Carnavaltio Taravi’s Missa Criolla, Gareth Koch’s Rumba Flamenca, Michael Hedges’ Aerial Boundaries and Celtic and Latin classics.

The orchestra is comprised of 30 - 40 local guitarists from beginning through advanced levels who learn classical guitar technique and ensemble skills under the supervision of noted local guitar performer and teacher Peter Pupping. The orchestra is divided into four to eight sections with multiple players on each part. Professional and advanced guitarists help newer players with level appropriate parts so that everyone can participate.

“Our Christmas and holiday music concert, that we perform every year or two, is definitely our most popular with fans,” Pupping said. “This year’s concert will surely get everyone in the mood to embrace the joy of the holiday season.”

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years. Pupping has released many CDs as a soloist, duo projects and with the Peter Pupping Band. The latest, titled Jazz Bend, is a collection of music adding a jazz twist to contemporary rock songs and famous jazz standards with a contemporary edge arranged by Pupping. Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year.

For more information, including upcoming summer guitar workshops, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760)