Popular ‘Purse Bingo’ event grows to benefit three local women’s charities

For five years Shades of Pink Foundation California has hosted the successful Purse Bingo fundraiser where participants play to win designer purses -- and support breast cancer patients and survivors in financial need. Now, the organization is passing the torch to the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club, an organization with the capacity to grow the event to benefit even more women in San Diego.

At the 2022 Purse Bingo event, funds will be raised for three local charities: Shades of Pink Foundation California; North County Lifeline, which works to rescue and empower victims of human trafficking; and Carol’s House, the emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence managed by the Community Resource Center. The Purse Bingo event will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., at the Encinitas Community & Senior Center.

“The event will be exactly as our supporters remember,” says Vembra Holnagel, Shades of Pink Foundation California past president, and Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club member. “You’ll still get to play bingo for some fabulous designer purses. Everyone’s favorite host, Shane, will be back in grand style to MC the event. You’ll get the same wonderful experience and the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club will expand our outreach to benefit many more San Diego women who need our help.”

Early bird tickets go on sale Dec. 1 for $55 and go to $65 on Jan. 1. This year’s offering will include purses by Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade, Sole Society, and more. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/3ozNEzM

The Encinitas Community & Senior Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.