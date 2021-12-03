International Chorus Champion Masters of Harmony and Pacific Coast Harmony Chorus to present spectacular Christmas performance

Enjoy an exciting and memorable Christmas show guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit, “Together Again, A Holiday Homecoming,” with nearly 100 singers featuring the nine-time International Chorus Champions Masters of Harmony based in Los Angeles, in a rare San Diego area performance, and their guest, award-winning Pacific Coast Harmony chorus of La Jolla, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff. The acoustics in the beautiful Sanctuary are extraordinary and vibrant thus expanding the close harmony and magic the two choruses can create.

Tickets are $25 and may now be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5272875 with a small service fee. Seating is limited, so order your tickets soon as a sellout is expected. The church is at 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA 92007.

The Masters of Harmony chorus is one of the premier men’s a cappella groups in America. As a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, they regularly compete with more than 800 choruses from the United States, Canada, and several foreign countries. Besides cyclical competition at divisional, district and international contests, the chorus performs at barbershop shows, commercial bookings, community concerts, and other special events such as the International A Cappella Festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia and the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.

The Masters of Harmony welcomes men from all walks of life who enjoy singing at a high level. If you’re one of those men, they would love to have you join them Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at La Mirada Methodist Church, 15700 Rosecrans Ave., La Mirada. They have recorded eight albums. All are available at www.mastersofharmony.org or after this performance.

Pacific Coast Harmony is a popular mixed Barbershop chorus. Anybody who loves singing harmony is welcome to visit their rehearsals. They meet most Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Church in Cardiff. Find them online at www.pacificcoastharmony.org.

A health check requirement will be enforced requiring all adult guests provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to Dec. 11 or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours before the event. Bring your vaccination card (or photo of it) or negative test results and photo ID with you.