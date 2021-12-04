Friends of the Cardiff Library to hold holiday half-price book sale

Good news for book lovers, the Cardiff Library Book Nook is back!

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library will hold a holiday half-price book sale on Friday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library at 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

All books in the community room and Book Nook, including rare and collectible books, as well as all media, will be half off their marked price. A raffle will be held for the recently published book: “Encinitas, Our History and People: A Timeline of Encinitas, Leucadia, Olivenhain & Cardiff-by-the-Sea,” a publication of the Encinitas Historical Society.

All funds go to support the library and its programs. Books also make great gifts.

To protect the health of library staff and patrons, it is asked that you wear a mask if you are unvaccinated.