Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Holiday events

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a holiday party from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more. Free for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a movie night starting at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 615 Prospect St., including activities for children, a visit from Santa Claus and a screening of the movie “Elf” at sunset. Free. (858) 552-1658

• Youth theater group Grand Facade Theatre Productions presents “Holiday Tales VIII: That Holiday Feeling” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregational Church of La Jolla, 1216 Cave St. The live show will include singing and dancing. $12; $10 for senior citizens, military personnel and students. lajollaucc.org/events

• Harry’s Coffee Shop hosts a visit with Santa Claus at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7545 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free.

• The Queen’s Cartoonists perform at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The show, part of the Conrad Holiday Package, will feature music from the golden age of animation, cult cartoon classics and modern animation along with singing, comedy and more. $31 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market presents its winter carnival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School at Girard Avenue and Genter Street. The event will include pictures with Santa Claus, live music, crafts, a raffle and a “winter wonderland” playground. Free. lajollamarket.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its first “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 780 Prospect St. The gathering is open to all ages and will include dancing and singing to the tunes of San Diego “kid folk” band Hullabaloo, led by musicians Steve Denyes and Shawn Rohlf. The event also will include art activities with Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton, inspired by her project in “Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron .” Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/LJHSHullabaloo

• Promises2Kids holds its second annual holiday wine auction at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, online. The event will include wine tastings, live entertainment and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit programs that support foster youths. $50 and up. promises2kids.org/wine-auction

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents its annual Christmas concert at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7715 Draper Ave. The church chancel choir and a professional orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria!” A reception will follow the concert. Free. Reservations are required. LJPres.org/RSVPconcert

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library hosts its annual holiday party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will include a Girard Gourmet cookie display, corned beef sandwiches and live music. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of the event is required, and masks are required indoors for all guests. Free or $10 for Athenaeum members; $15 for non-members. Register at ljathenaeum.org/events/holiday-2021.

Lectures & learning

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents interventional cardiologist Dr. Vimal Nanavati at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, second floor, 3131 Berger Ave. Nanavati will discuss advanced cardiac devices and procedures, including the Impella heart pump. Free. sdmhchap62@yahoo.com

Katie Baca-Motes (left) and Julia Moore Vogel will speak during an online Scripps Research lecture Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Courtesy of Scripps Research)

• Scripps Research presents “Transforming the Face of Research” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, online. Katie Baca-Motes and Julia Moore Vogel will share how scientists at the Scripps Research Digital Trials Center seek to re-engineer biomedical trial participation by tapping into digital technologies. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Not Your Usual, Intensive Winter Yiddish Language & Culture Program” at various times through Thursday, Dec. 23, at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The lineup of language courses, reading circles and conversation classes for all skill levels and ages is focused on the diversity of Yiddish dialects. $25 and up. yaaana.org/winter-intensive

Arts & culture

• Adventures by the Book presents “In Polite Company: A Fireside Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, online. The event will feature debut novelist Gervais Hagerty. $5 and up. bit.ly/ABBPolite

• Vanguard Culture presents “Our Earth” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, online. The fourth installment of the nonprofit’s “The History of Joy” series will feature cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph. $15. bit.ly/joyourearth

• The Comedy Store La Jolla presents Jay Pharoah at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 916 Pearl St. The comedian, musician and television and film performer will have four additional shows through Sunday, Dec. 12. $30. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “to the yellow house” through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play by Kimber Lee explores the early career of artist Vincent van Gogh. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Melodie Winawer online Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Dana Maxson)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Melodie Winawer at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, online. Winawer will discuss her new book, “Anticipation,” with author Fiona Davis. warwicks.com/event/winawer-2021

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Seeing Things” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group show features new paintings, sculptures and mixed media works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “West Coast Paintings” through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features recent works by Los Angeles-based painter Mara De Luca. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” through Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features a mix of media from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆