Olivenhain Municipal Water District seeks input on new director division boundaries

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors is hosting a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. to gather public input on new director division boundaries.

The hearing is the first of three scheduled hearings at which OMWD will accept input about communities that should be grouped together for the purpose of electing representatives to OMWD’s Board of Directors. Interested parties may visit www.olivenhain.com/redistricting for information on how to participate.

“The redistricting process gives our customers a voice in how they are represented,” said OMWD Board Director Bob Topolovac. “We welcome and encourage public participation.”

The process of revising director division boundaries is required by state law. It occurs every 10 years when new census data is made available so that director divisions remain equal in population. OMWD expects to adopt the new division boundaries in February 2022, which will take effect with the November 2022 general election.