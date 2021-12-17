Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Holiday events

• Cloud of Joy Entertainment presents “Soul Holiday Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program will include gospel soul, jazz and classic dance moves. $45 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Storytime Brunch with Santa” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event includes The Med’s brunch menu with a visit from Santa Claus. lavalencia.com

For the record: This article has been updated to correct that the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus holiday program Dec. 18 is free for symphony subscribers and $20 for general admission.

• The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa presents a “Boozy Garden Tea Time: Holiday Edition” at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will include gin cocktails, gourmet teas, holiday sweets and sandwiches. $80. bit.ly/EstanciaDec

• Ooh La La Dance Academy presents its youth holiday recital at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Young dancers will perform Christmas, Hanukkah and winter dances in several genres. $23 and up. ljms.org/events

• Ooh La La Dance Academy presents its “Holiday Spectacular for Families” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The show will include dancing, singing, cirque performers, comedians and percussionists. $28 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents a holiday program at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The concert will feature works of Victoria, Sweelinck, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, Rutter and a few carols from Estonia and Germany. Free to symphony subscribers; $20 general admission. lajollasymphony.com

• Ooh La La Dance Academy presents its “Holiday Spectacular for Adults” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The show will feature singers, dancers, percussionists and performers from all over the country showcasing salsa, samba, cirque, comedy, heels and tease. $60 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Holiday Sing-Along at the Conrad” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla youth librarian Katia Graham will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will perform jazzy holiday tunes. Guests are encouraged to bring a book to donate to the Friends of the La Jolla Library or an instrument to donate to the La Jolla Music Society’s after-school program, the Community Music Center. Free. ljms.org/events

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography presents “Seas ‘n’ Greetings” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. The holiday celebration features family seasonal activities, including photo opportunities, holiday music and an interactive scavenger hunt. All holiday activities are included in aquarium admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. Reservations are required. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Lectures & learning

Miriam Isaacs will lead a presentation on Yiddish regional dialects on Sunday, Dec. 19, online. (Courtesy of YAANA)

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “A Frank Conversation About Yiddish Dialects” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, online. Miriam Isaacs will lead a presentation and discussion on the subject of Yiddish regional dialects, issues of language status, social identity and history of multilingualism. $25. bit.ly/yaaanaDec19

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday” at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will guide participants in kindergarten through fifth grade to create a marble maze. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

BFree Studio presents “Pas de Deux: Two Stories in Art” beginning Saturday, Dec. 18. The exhibit will include the work of Del Mar artist Isabel Jackson. (Courtesy of BFree Studio)

• BFree Studio presents “Pas de Deux: Two Stories in Art” beginning Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit will include the work of Del Mar artist Isabel Jackson, along with a series of works from a local collector. The show will run through Friday, Dec. 31. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Seeing Things” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group show features new paintings, sculptures and mixed-media works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “West Coast Paintings” through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition features recent works by Los Angeles-based painter Mara De Luca. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” through Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit features works from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆