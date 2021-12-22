Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Christmas-ish Eve” at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Yiddishland, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The potluck-style event will follow a Jewish tradition of eating takeout food and watching a movie on Christmas Eve. Free. Donations are encouraged. bit.ly/yiddishlanddec24

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7555 Draper Ave. The party will start with a New Year’s Eve story and will include dancing, a photo station, music, snacks and a countdown to noon. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a holiday bookstore through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The sale includes a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. ljathenaeum.org/book-sale

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents a “Yiddish-style Fiesta” in collaboration with Yiddish House London at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Yiddishland, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The event, a traditional Mexican fiesta, will feature Yiddish Mexican poetry, a Yiddish version of a traditional Mexican game and more. $50. bit.ly/YiddishNYE

Lectures & learning

Tanya Yakovleva will lead the Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America’s “New Year Intentions with Yoga in Yiddish” class on Sunday, Dec. 26, online. (Courtesy of YAAANA)

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “New Year Intentions with Yoga in Yiddish” at 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, online. Tanya Yakovleva will guide participants in setting intentions for 2022 in this yoga class taught in Yiddish with English translation. $15. yaaana.org/yiddish-yoga

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library offers art classes beginning Monday, Jan. 10, both online and in person at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The winter session runs through March and includes classes in painting, drawing and mixed media. For prices and information, visit ljathenaeum.org.

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday” at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will guide participants in kindergarten through fifth grade to create a lava lamp. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Darby Kane on Thursday, Dec. 30, online. (Charissa McAfee)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Darby Kane at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, online. Kane, a former trial attorney, will discuss her new book, “The Replacement Wife.” Free. warwicks.com/event/kane-2021

• The Comedy Store La Jolla presents comedian Jon Reep at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec, 31, at 916 Pearl St. Shows also are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. $25 and up, depending on date and time. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

• BFree Studio presents “Pas de Deux: Two Stories in Art” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit includes the work of Del Mar artist Isabel Jackson, along with a series of works from a local collector. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Seeing Things” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show features new paintings, sculptures and mixed media works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “A Large Group of Small Artworks” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit marks Quint’s 40th year and includes paintings, photos, drawings and sculptures by 22 artists. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” through Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features a mix of media from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆