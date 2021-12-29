Electric bike share will be launched in Encinitas on Jan. 5, 2022

BCycle, one of the nation’s largest and longest standing bike share companies, will launch another exclusively electric, docked bike share system in Encinitas, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, according to a news release. Launched in partnership with the City of Encinitas, the new system will bring electric bikes to the city designed to take riders further, faster, and with less effort than before. This marks the 36th BCycle system in the United States, and the 8th BCycle-owned operation.

“We are excited about the launch of Encinitas BCycle – we know a bikeshare program is a great way to provide bikes to more people in an easy and affordable way,” said Crystal Najera, sustainability manager of the City of Encinitas, in the news release. “We see this as an opportunity to allow more Encinitas residents and visitors to try an e-bike, avoid emitting transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, and help the city meet its Climate Action Plan goals.”

“We are thrilled to bring electric assist bike share to Encinitas,” said Tim Pirkey, manager of Encinitas BCycle, in the news release. “The new system is going to make a positive impact in the community by providing an accessible form of transportation while improving community members’ health and quality of life.”

Passes are available for purchase at encinitas.bcycle.com or via the BCycle app (bcycle.com/app). For short-term access to the system, riders can purchase a Single Ride Pass for $7 per 30 minutes. Longer-term options include a Monthly Pass for $30 and an Annual Pass for $150, both of which allow riders to take unlimited 30-minute trips. BCycle will be hosting a launch event at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Moonlight Beach Park.

After launching successful electric bike share programs in Madison, Wis., Santa Barbara, Calif., Broward, Fla., Greenville, S.C., Boulder, Colo., San Antonio, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn., BCycle will bring electric bikes located at accompanying docking stations across the city, providing greater mobility and accessibility to the city of Encinitas and the surrounding areas. The availability of electric bikes will redefine mobility and open rideshare to an expanded range of new users who might not otherwise ride, according to the news release.

For more information, visit www.bcycle.com.