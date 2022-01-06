Coastal Roots Farm hosts annual Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival Jan. 16

Coastal Roots Farm, a non-profit Jewish community farm and education center, welcomes community members from all backgrounds to celebrate Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees. Guests are invited to “dig” into Shmita through shrubs, shrooms, and soil, Sunday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To celebrate the “New Year of the Trees”, the Farm emphasizes the importance of combating climate change. The event will feature hands-on activities for all ages, such as Food Forest tree maintenance, climate change education, delicious local food, and drinks, and more. A Kid Zone will also be hosted with Tu B’Shvat themed crafts, stories, and microscope activities.

Food Forest Tours will feature chickens, silvopastures, and microclimates. As participants explore the Farm, local vendors, including a libation station for 21+ attendees, will be there to serve fresh food and drinks. Live music by Coral Bells will also be included at the event for guests to enjoy.

The Pay-What-You-Can Farm Stand will also be open to offer fresh, organic produce for all community members.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $18 per adult, $9 per child, or pay-what-you-can, as Coastal Roots Farm has a mission of nourishing and uplifting the community. All donations fund the Farm’s various programs. Due to limited capacity, pre-registration is required.

To register or to find more information about the event, visit bit.ly/3zoPysj