San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to host ‘Coffee with the Community’ event
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will host a “Coffee with the Community” event on Friday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach.
Participants must RSVP and make a reservation at the club at 858-755-6768.
For more information about the event, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Jonathan Simon at 760-966-3588 or email jonathan.simon@sdsheriff.org.
Lomas Santa Fe Country Club is located at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Solana Beach, 92075.
