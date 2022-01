Encinitas Elks 2243 and American Red Cross holding blood drive

Encinitas Elks 2243 is hosting a blood drive in partnership with American Red Cross on Monday, Jan. 17, from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at 1393 Windsor Road, Cardiff, 92007.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: Elks2243) or call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED-CROSS). For questions, email Maria Schreiber at downtownmaggie@gmail.com.