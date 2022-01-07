‘Locals Working for Equity in San Diego’ topic at AAUW virtual event

Two women representing local groups working for equity in San Diego County will speak at the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women virtual program Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to this fourth program in “Equity, The Path Forward,” the 2021-2022 branch theme. Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the speakers may be submitted during the presentation using the Chat function.

Arcela Nuñez-Alvarez is a co-founder and co-director of Universidad Popular, “The People’s University,” a grassroots community-based organization promoting health, education and a culture of trust and civic participation in the nation’s democratic process. She is active in organizing vaccination clinics for underserved Latinx and other populations.

Sonya Williams is executive director of Pathways to Citizenship, a group founded in Solana Beach in 2013 to help local immigrants from around the world navigate the complex legal and cultural pathways to citizenship. She will tell how their caring and dedicated team of attorneys and Department of Justice (DOJ) accredited representatives, who are authorized to practice immigration law, have achieved their remarkable success rate, and share the programs they have developed to aid immigrants.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. The branch welcomes new members.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org