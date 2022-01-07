North Coast Rep presents Richard Dreyfuss in a benefit reading of ‘The Soap Myth’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature Richard Dreyfuss in a benefit reading of “The Soap Myth” Jan. 24-25. More than a half-century after WW II, a young investigative reporter finds herself caught between numerous versions of the same story as she befriends a Holocaust survivor (Richard Dreyfuss) on a crusade about the atrocity of “soap” — did the Nazis make soap from the corpses of murdered Jews? Played out against the backdrop of deadline reporting and journalistic integrity, the critically-acclaimed The Soap Myth by Jeff Cohen questions who has the right to write history — those people who have lived it and remember it, those who study and protect it, or those who would seek to distort its very existence? And finally, what is our responsibility once we know the truth? This is theatre of witness at its best — provocative and haunting.

The Soap Myth will play Jan. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 ($80 is a tax deduction). To purchase tickets call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org

There will be a talkback after each performance. The talkback on Monday, Jan. 24, is with one of the leading experts in the world on the Holocaust, Dr. Michael Berenbaum, moderated by Richard Salomon, co-founder and longstanding board member of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, the 2017 National Museum of the Year.