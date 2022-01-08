13th Annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk to be held Feb. 5

Carlsbad and the surrounding San Diego County communities will come together to celebrate the 13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad.

This year’s in-person event will include a patriotic skydive demonstration, live bands along route, DJ, warmups, dance contest, health and wellness vendors, Family Fun Festival with games, prizes, inflatable jumps, food, mini-therapy ponies, and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Prizes awarded to the top fundraiser individual and team.

This annual event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing the foundation to help more families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders. Proceeds raised go to the foundation’s Medical & Home Assistance, Healing & Rehabilitation, and Wheelchair Conversion Van programs.

Beth and Brad Thorp, co-founders of the foundation, truly understand what community is all about. “Through our own personal journey with our dear son, Mitchell, we know firsthand the heartache and financial stress that parents face when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. When communities of willing and giving hearts come together, miracles do happen.” noted Beth Thorp. “For 12 years the San Diego community has helped encourage and support our local children and families by letting them know they are not alone, and by giving them hope. We help families keep a roof overhead, food on the table, and help cover medical costs not covered under most insurance programs.”

It is never too late to be a corporate sponsor, and or create a company team to participate to help a child fighting for their tomorrow. To register go to: www.mitchellthorp.org/new-events.html, start a team, grab your family to participate, or donate to help a child in need. Mitchell Thorp Foundation is a public 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charitable foundation. For more information, visit www.mitchellthorp.org.