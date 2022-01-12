Cardiff Kook Run returns on Feb. 13

The Cardiff Kook Run presented by Bubs Naturals is planning a triumphant return to the community on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Get moving and kick off Super Bowl Sunday with a race down Coast Highway 101 with epic ocean views and kooky costumes, starting and finishing under the historic Encinitas sign. The event features a 5K or 10K course and the first annual Junior Kook Kids Run.

This year the race has partnered with Cardiff 101 Main Street, a nonprofit that advocates for Cardiff residents and businesses. The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA is the race’s official charity.

The race has become known for its creative and fun costumes. Prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes in each category: Best Football Themed Costume, Best Group Themed Costume and Best “Kook” Themed Costume.

For the speedier set, the event also includes the Kook Run Pro and Elite Race, made up of an international field of runners as well as the top runners in Southern California. All will be racing for a cash purse of $3,000.

For the first time, the race will also host the Junior Kook Run. Kids ages 3-12 will have a chance to run on a closed course just for them at the YMCA, in distances of 400 yards up to one mile. The Junior Kook will be held on packet pickup day on Saturday, Feb. 11.

All Kook Run participants will receive a finisher’s medal, premium race t-shirt, free race photos. The Kook Run is also adding a Finish Line Festival in Moonlight Plaza with post-run breakfast burritos and coffee as well as a beer garden.

To help with parking on race morning, the organizers recommend using the North County Coaster and other local public transportation to arrive onsite. For those using Uber or Lyft, they suggest using the Encinitas Library address (540 Cornish Dr. Encinitas) as a drop and pickup point.

Register and learn more at thekookrun.com

