AAUW invites local high school students to compete in ‘Speech Trek’ for cash prizes

(Courtesy of AAUW)

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch invites all local high school students to compete in Speech Trek, a speech competition sponsored by AAUW of California. Contestants create a five- to six-minute speech on the topic: “Has the United States lived up to its pledge of ‘liberty and justice for all’? Would requiring the study of diversity, equity and inclusion in a high school setting help ensure liberty and justice for all?” Deadline to apply is Feb. 7.

Students will compete live virtually at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 second and $200 third. The winner will move on to the state semifinals in April 2022. The top three state semi-finalists will compete for more cash prizes. Contact AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch at speechtrek@aauwdml.org for more information and to apply for the contest. Videos of previous participants can be found by searching online for “YouTube Speech Trek 2021.”

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp held at the University of California San Diego. The branch also supports the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org