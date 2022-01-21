Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep returns Feb. 1

MC Mark Christopher Lawrence

(Courtesy of North Coast Rep)

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents its next Tuesday Night Comics show Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The show is hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle Outstanding Actor of the Year. Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more.

In addition to Lawrence, the show line-up includes: Headliner: Dustin Nickerson, Featured Act: Neil Singh, Opening Act: Alexis Bradby, Musical Act: Israel Maldonado.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.