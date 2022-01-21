‘Valentine Donor Appreciation Tea’ Feb. 12 features community leaders, keynote speaker

All are invited to join Rapid Response Housing Solutions (RRHS) at its “Valentine Donor Appreciation Tea”, an opportunity to meet inspiring community leaders, enjoy great food, win raffle prizes and learn how you can help implement innovative solutions to the homeless crisis in the community.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from noon.-3 p.m. at a beautiful outdoor venue with a view at Agua Hedionda Lagoon Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad.

At the event, meet the RRHS board and inspiring community leaders, including Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, and Carlsbad Council Member Teresa Acosta.

The keynote speaker Sarah Berger Gonzalez, a University of Chicago senior policy analyst, will share an inspiring solution to prevent homelessness and support a pathway to safe and stable housing.

See the event registration page for tickets and more information at givebutter.com/valentinetea

For more information on Rapid Response Housing Solutions (formerly Friends of La Posada), visit rapidresponsehousingsolutions.org