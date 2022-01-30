Renowned Concordia College Choir to perform in Rancho Santa Fe

The world-renowned Concordia Choir of Concordia College in Minnesota will perform at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

(Courtesy)

Under the direction of Dr. Michael Culloton, the choir continues to affirm its reputation as one of America’s finest a cappella choirs. Since 1920, the 69-voice choir has performed in nearly every major hall including Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center as well as numerous international tours.

From the music of J. S. Bach to familiar hymn arrangements, The Concordia Choir amazes audiences with technical mastery and incredible sound. The choir’s 2022 national tour of the southwest spans 16 days and includes locations between Los Angeles and Minneapolis. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at ConcordiaTickets.com.

Masks are required for all performers, staff and audience members. In accordance with the CDC recommendations, everyone in attendance will be required to show proof of vaccination and ID or a negative Covid 19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.

For more information, visit TheConcordiaChoir.org.