San Diego Botanic Garden to hold special event on weekend before Valentine’s Day

San Diego Botanic Garden invites visitors to take part in a lovely mid-February evening experience, Plants & Romance, with their Valentines, family, and friends. The Garden will open its doors from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on two nights – Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 – for the special event.

Throughout the evening, stroll through California Gardenscapes, lit with thousands of twinkle lights, and enjoy the magic of the Garden at night. Relax around the outdoor fire pits in the amphitheater while listening to a classical guitarist. Inside the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, all visitors can sample free chocolate while learning about cacao and the process of making chocolate. Masks are required in all indoor spaces, including the conservatory.

Advanced purchase of timed-entry tickets is required. For more information and to purchase tickets visit sdbgarden.org/plants-romance.htm.