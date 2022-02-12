Teen Volunteers In Action, San Diego Chapter 1 to hold virtual ‘Prospective Parent Meeting’ Feb. 26

The local nonprofit “Teen Volunteers In Action” (TVIA) will soon be taking membership applications from young men currently in the 6th grade, who are looking for opportunities to serve their community and grow their leadership skills.

TVIA is an organization of young men in grades 7-12 and their families, who participate in volunteerism and philanthropy. This year members have been busy cleaning planes on the USS Midway, packing food for Feeding San Diego, handing out breakfast burritos to the homeless with the Burrito Boys, assisting at Challenged Athletes events, and working on improvement projects at San Dieguito Park.

In addition to volunteering, TVIA teens have opportunities to gain leadership experience through the organization’s leadership council. Members also can gain personal growth through TVIA’s extensive teen seminars, which include topics such as “Building a Resume” and “Car Maintenance.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about TVIA, San Diego Chapter 1 (SD1) is holding its virtual “Prospective Parent Meeting” on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

For more information, email vpmembershipsd1@tvia.org.