CCA’s Creative Writing Club to present Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that the winner of the Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teen Awards which will be given at the 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference. The conference will be held in person on Saturday, March 19, and online on Sunday, March 20. This event is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country. Registration will open in late February.

Alonso Nunez

(Courtesy)

The 2021 Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award will be given to Alonso Nunez, co-founder, executive director and lead instructor at Little Fish Comic Book Studio.

Nunez said, “I am honored and humbled to be presented with this award. The work that I’ve been lucky to do, the projects, workshops and talks — it’s all for naught if the kids aren’t inspired at the end. Shhh, don’t tell them, but they inspire me even more!”

Isabella Hirst, co-president of the CCA Creative Writing club, noted, “We’re so excited that Alonso Nunez will be receiving the Jonathan Maberry Award in recognition of all of his hard work inspiring young writers and artists. After two years of being online, we can’t wait to see his workshop in person for this year’s conference.”

Serving the San Diego region, Little Fish Comic Book Studio, an educational nonprofit corporation, is dedicated to developing the skills and empowering the minds of students interested in the comic art form, specifically through a wide range of classes and camps directed to all ages.

The club created the award in 2016 to honor Jonathan Maberry for all he does to inspire writers. The award is given annually to a writing professional who is dedicated to inspiring San Diego teens to:

 pursue their artistic endeavors with heart, enthusiasm and integrity;

 give back to their community; and

 actively improve their art.

Jonathan Maberry will present Alonso Nunez with the award at the 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference on Saturday, March 19.

Abigail Tangonan, co-president of the CCA Creative Writing Club, said, “Being able to plan this conference is an experience like no other! Watching writers of all ages work together and inspire the new generation in the community is truly something to behold. Holding the conference online the past two years has shown that offering an online option provides accessibility to students who might not be able to attend in person and allows students from across the country to enjoy our workshops. That’s why this year we’re holding the conference both online and in-person.”

Additional speakers for the conference include: Gretchen McNeil, Greg van Eekhout, Chris Hamilton, Amy Spalding, Nikki Katz, Nick Zayas, Demetra Brodsky, Gill Sotu, James Matlack Raney, Natalie Lakosil, and more.

In order to continue to provide this free experience to middle school and high school students, the CCA Creative Writing Club is looking for individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can sponsor a student for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, long-time supporters of the conference, will sell speakers’ books at the event or through its website at www.mystgalaxy.com.

The 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference is for middle school and high school students only, and is free. Registration will in late February at ccawritersconference2022.weebly.com.