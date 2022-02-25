Get to know the world of business with a Harvard-quality course

(Courtesy)

Calling all high schoolers! The Academies by Harvard Student Agencies is offering an in-depth course on consulting in its online business level 2 program. The course will be held on two consecutive weekends March 19-20 and March 26-27 from noon.-4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time).

In this program you will meet and network with Harvard undergraduates and guest speakers to learn design thinking, creative problem solving and learn the case study method. Using the coupon code “Arjun” at checkout you can receive a $75 scholarship. Take this chance to experience the world of business in an interesting way. Whether you have prior experience or not, take this opportunity to see where your ideas can take you.

For more information and to register, go to homeacademies.com/arjun