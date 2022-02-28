Ovation Theatre returns with musical mystery comedy ‘Curtains’ March 4-6

Ovation Theatre will present the musical mystery comedy “Curtains” March 4-6 after navigating another theater shutdown in January due to the Covid-19 surge. Having taken its last two productions outdoors, the local community theatre is thrilled to be back onstage at the historic Star Theatre in Oceanside.

A musical mystery comedy that parodies many whodunnit classics, Curtains will have you laughing until the last curtain falls. Set in Boston in 1959, the leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies on stage during opening night leaving the entire cast and crew as suspects. Enter a local detective, Frank Cioffi (played by La Costa Canyon High School senior and 2021 Broadway San Diego Award semi-finalist, Garrett Lee), who just happens to be a musical theatre fan. As he quarantines the cast and crew inside the theatre while searching for clues, he also dishes out advice to help improve the musical which plans to open again the next day with a new leading lady to avoid killing the show altogether.

But with everyone a suspect, finding the killer among them is a tough act. Is it the feisty producer Carmen Bernstein (played by Isabella Thierry, San Dieguito Academy)? Georgia Hendricks, the lyricist who steps in as the new leading lady (Evi Anderson, Coronado High School)? Or the ingenue, Niki Harris (Reese Taylor, La Costa Canyon High School, National Youth Arts Award winner and eight-time nominee), who seems to make the detective go love-blind?

Featuring many of the most talented and dedicated young actors in San Diego County, Ovation Theatre’s award-winning productions showcase brilliant vocalists, extraordinary ensembles, and attention to detail reminiscent of the very best that Broadway has to offer.

Performances will be held at the Star Theatre Friday, March 4 - Sunday March 6. Ticket prices are $25. Tickets are available at www.ovationtheatre.org/curtains.

Check out ovationtheatre.org, call (760) 487-8568, or email info@ovationtheatre.org for more information. To help support Ovation’s mission to keep live theater alive go to www.ovationtheatre.org/donate