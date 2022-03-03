Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Gerontologist and memory care expert Beverly Sanborn, vice president of program development for Belmont Village Senior Living, presents a webinar titled “Whole Brain Fitness: A Road Map to Successful Aging” at noon Thursday, March 3, online. Free. Register at belmontvillage.com/webinar/whole-brain-fitness.

• The Torrey Pines Docent Society presents its monthly Nature Discovery Series at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot, 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Jane Barger will lead a presentation about gray whales. Free. torreypine.org

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be a Ballerina?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at 7555 Draper Ave. A ballerina from City Ballet of San Diego will speak, read a story and demonstrate some dance steps, followed by a Q&A. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Healing Through Loving Kindness” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at 7843 Girard Ave. Bhante Sujatha will lead the class. $40. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture by artist and designer Amy Franceschini at 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, online. Free. bit.ly/UCSDVAMarch

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. March 4 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents “Vivaldi Triumphans” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The performance will feature Ensemble Jupiter and mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre. $10-$45. sdems.org

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Rod Hendrickson in concert at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents the return of San Diego Theatre Week from Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 13, at various theaters, including La Jolla Playhouse. $15-$45. Available performances are listed at sandiegotheatreweek.com .

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for its exhibition “Harmonic Refraction” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new paintings by Los Angeles artists Jimi Gleason and Gary Paller and runs through Saturday, April 2. rbstevensongallery.com

• Warwick’s bookstore, East West Bookshop Seattle, Bookshop Santa Cruz and New Renaissance Bookstore present Deepak Chopra at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, online. Chopra will discuss his new book, “Abundance: The Inner Path to Wealth,” followed by a Q&A and short meditation. $30 and up; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/chopra-2022

• La Jolla-based Musica Vivace presents “Self-Reflection” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Sonya Schumann will play works by Haydn, Margaret Bonds and Stravinsky/Agosti. $30. musicavivace.org/events

• Yiddishland California presents a Jewish musical cabaret at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will feature Lisa Fishman performing Yiddish, English and Ladino songs accompanied by Bob Remstein on piano and Leo Chelyapov on clarinet. $18 for online, $40 for in person. bit.ly/yiddishlandcabaret

• San Diego Symphony presents Mozart and Chevalier De Saint-Georges’ “Violin Concerto” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The concert will feature conductor Rafael Payare and violinist Jeff Thayer. $75 and up. sandiegosymphony.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Are You Okay in the Dark?” through Saturday, March 5, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit includes recent ceramic sculptures by San Diego-based artist Sasha Koozel Reibstein. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Quiet Cross” by Casey Tibbitts at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, and 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, in the Parish Hall at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Donations are accepted. facebook.com/ljtheatreensemble

Le Salon de Musiques will present “Romantic Masterpieces” on Sunday, March 6, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club. (Courtesy of Le Salon de Musiques)

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romantic Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature voice, piano and string performances. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Warwick’s bookstore, Little, Brown and Co. and the American Booksellers Association present Dolly Parton and James Patterson at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, online. Parton and Patterson will discuss their new book, “Run, Rose, Run.” $30 and up; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/parton-and-patterson-2022

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical comedy runs through Sunday, April 17. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Avital Meets Avital” at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. The concert will draw on a diverse and exotic set of sounds from Morocco, Israel and North Africa with mandolinist Avi Avital and bass/oud player Omer Avital. $48 and up. ljms.org/events/avital-meets-avital

• Tasende Gallery presents “Jose Luis Cuevas,” an exhibition featuring 15 drawings by the artist from 1973 to 1984, through Saturday, March 26, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. tasendegallery.com

• BFree Studio presents a solo exhibition for artist and designer Tony Concep through Thursday, March 31, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• L&G Projects gallery presents “A Corner of a Minute” through Sunday, April 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new works by expressionist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

Galas & events

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Speed Reading” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. In the alternative book club for ages 20-30, participants will share what they’re reading in front of a peer for 10 minutes at a time, switching partners when time runs out. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Pianist Lang Lang will perform at the La Jolla Music Society’s WinterFest Gala on Friday, March 18. (Olaf Heine / Deutsche Grammophon)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents its WinterFest Gala at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Westgate Hotel, 1055 Second Ave., San Diego. The event will feature pianist Lang Lang, a champagne reception, an auction and more. $1,500 and up. ljms.org/events/wintefest-gala-22

• La Jolla Playhouse will hold its annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will feature a series of performances by Broadway stars James Monroe Iglehart and Daphne Rubin-Vega, tributes to Sheri Jamieson and Charlayne Woodard and more. $750 and up. gala@ljp.org

