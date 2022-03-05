Advertisement
Batiquitos Lagoon to present ‘All About Local Reptiles (Herps)’

A blue-belly lizard.
(Kathy Dickey, BLF docent)
Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting an event on March 12 at 10 a.m. titled “All About Local Reptiles (Herps)”, presented by Jeff Nordland. This free, family event is an interesting way for adults and kids to learn about local snakes, lizards, other reptiles and amphibians. Live specimens will be shown. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

