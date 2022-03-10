Encinitas Chamber of Commerce to host free Business Expo on March 22

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Encinitas will host the 2022 Business & Community Resource Expo at the Encinitas Community Center on Tuesday, March 22. The first expo since 2019, the free, in-person event is open to the public, providing businesses and organizations an opportunity to highlight their services and giving attendees a chance to network with local business leaders.

“We are pleased to host the Business & Community Resource Expo as a service to our members and non-members alike in an effort to help them grow their business as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in a news release. “It will also be a terrific opportunity for the community to connect and discover the many resources that Encinitas has to offer. And we are so pleased that Ting Internet is our presenting sponsor – they really have embraced and supported the Encinitas community.”

The Business & Community Resource Expo will run from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Exhibitors will include Ting, Flock Freight, Bach to Rock, Institute of Contemporary Art , Community Resource Center, Encinitas4Equality, the City of Encinitas and many more booths from local businesses and attractions ranging from finance and real estate to supplements and senior living. Food samples will be provided by Milton’s Craft Bakers and other local restaurants. Beer donated by Culture Brewing Company and wine provided by the ICA will be available for purchase.

“We are so excited about the Business Expo because Ting understands the value of a thriving small business community in a city,” said Ting Internet’s City Manager Tim Barnes in the release. “The entrepreneurial spirit of Encinitas is strong, and we are so lucky to have an active Chamber of Commerce who offers resources for business owners to learn and grow together. Looking forward, we hope that our fiber internet network in Encinitas will provide greater connectivity and bolster economic opportunities for all of our residents.”

For more information visit encinitaschamber.com