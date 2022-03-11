ICA San Diego to present Family Art Day in Encinitas
ICA San Diego (formerly Lux Art Institute) invites all to enjoy an afternoon celebrating art, nature and community at Family Art Day on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. This free day of family fun lets children and families participate in hand-on art activities that correlate with the current exhibitions by regional artist Greg Ito and internationally-renowned Mexican artist Minerva Cuevas, at ICA’s Encinitas location, 1550 South El Camino Real.
Art educators will introduce children to both Cuevas and Ito’s environmentally-inspired art. Families can participate in an Ito performative artwork by planting native wildflower seeds, learn about Cuevas’ graphic novel-inspired mural, and let their creativity thrive through hands-on projects using a variety of materials.
Along with the exhibits, many other works of original art are on display throughout the sculpture trail at ICA’s beautiful campus, and visitors can experience museum-quality work in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Art, family, music, refreshments and beautiful natural surroundings make this a fun-filled afternoon for all. For more information, visit icasandiego.org.
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.