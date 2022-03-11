ICA San Diego to present Family Art Day in Encinitas

Artwork by Minerva Cuevas

(Photo by Justin McHugh



)

ICA San Diego (formerly Lux Art Institute) invites all to enjoy an afternoon celebrating art, nature and community at Family Art Day on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. This free day of family fun lets children and families participate in hand-on art activities that correlate with the current exhibitions by regional artist Greg Ito and internationally-renowned Mexican artist Minerva Cuevas, at ICA’s Encinitas location, 1550 South El Camino Real.

Art educators will introduce children to both Cuevas and Ito’s environmentally-inspired art. Families can participate in an Ito performative artwork by planting native wildflower seeds, learn about Cuevas’ graphic novel-inspired mural, and let their creativity thrive through hands-on projects using a variety of materials.

Along with the exhibits, many other works of original art are on display throughout the sculpture trail at ICA’s beautiful campus, and visitors can experience museum-quality work in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Art, family, music, refreshments and beautiful natural surroundings make this a fun-filled afternoon for all. For more information, visit icasandiego.org.