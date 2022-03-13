Cardiff Library anniversary celebration features two-day half-price sale of books and media

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library invite the public to join in its celebration of the Cardiff Library’s 108th birthday on March 18 and 19 with a two-day half-price sale of all books and media in the Community Room and Book Nook bookstore at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue in Cardiff by the Sea, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Friends will raffle off a copy of The Cardiff Kook and His Magic Carpet Ride, a book of photography showcasing the various costumes that have appeared on the Magic Carpet Ride Statue known locally as the Cardiff Kook. For more information, visit friendscardifflibrary.org.