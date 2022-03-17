Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Torrey Pines Docent Society presents its monthly Nature Discovery Series at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve’s upper parking lot, 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Margaret Fillius will lead a presentation about plants and pollinators. Free. torreypine.org

• The Rev. Arthur Hammons will discuss his book “This Chapter of Your Life” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, online. Email garthuthammons@aol.com for the Zoom link.

• Hannah’s Family Center presents “Creating Peaceful Resolutions with Your Mate” at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, online. Free; registration required. bit.ly/35gzU7N

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a field trip to the La Jolla Woman’s Club at 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 7791 Draper Ave. Youth librarian Katia Graham will lead the trip for all ages. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Art for Alzheimer’s” at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at 7555 Draper Ave. Teenagers will teach basic watercolor techniques to adults with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. All materials will be provided. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents a “Full Moon Cacao Ceremony with Kelly Collins” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $45. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Art of Balancing — Abs & Animal Poses” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Jaruska Solyova will lead the wellness workshop. $25; reservations required. solyoga@yahoo.com

Arts & culture

• Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church holds a presentation on its “Vatican Eucharistic Miracles” exhibition at 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 7713 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego Ramon Bejarano will discuss the exhibit, which chronicles Eucharistic miracles in different countries. The exhibit will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. March 18, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Free.

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents the New Locals in concert at 9 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• The San Diego Architectural Foundation presents “Open House San Diego” from Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20, at various locations. The tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look at notable architecture, public spaces and more with guided and self-guided tours and curated experiences, including several at UC San Diego in La Jolla. Free; registration required. sdarchitecture.org/program/open-house-2021

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents a self-guided walking tour of La Jolla cottages at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Maps will be provided at the flagpole on Park Row. Historical Society flags will mark the cottages, including Brockton Villa. Free. lajollahistory.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Wendy Kieffer Shragg at noon Saturday, March 19, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The author and illustrator will sign copies of her new book, “Be Nice. The End. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids.” Free. warwicks.com/event/shragg-2022

• Bach Collegium San Diego presents “El Mesías: Handel’s Messiah for a New World” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The entire Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed in Spanish on historically accurate instruments. $18 and up. bachcollegiumsd.org

Nathan Hubbard will perform as San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present “Mix and Match” on Saturday, March 19. (Courtesy of San Diego New Music)

• San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present “Mix and Match” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert, curated by percussionist and composer Nathan Hubbard, will include Hubbard on vibraphone, Nicole Shue on violin, Sharon Taylor on cello, Ariana Warren on woodwinds and Anne Whattoff on vocals. $22 for Athenaeum members; $27 for non-members. sandiegonewmusic.com

• La Jolla Christian Fellowship presents “Unity Sunday” at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, March 20, at 627 Genter St. Church leaders will discuss the exhibit “Unity Project,” which is on view through Thursday, March 31. Free. churchatlajolla.org

• American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra present “Schmoozic with Jennifer Rowley” at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, online. Rowley, a soprano, will discuss her debut with the Israel Philharmonic and her various global performances. Free. bit.ly/AFIPOMarch

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Arod Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at 7600 Fay Ave. The program will include works by Mozart, Bartok and Ravel. $51. ljms.org/events/arod-quartet

• Yiddishland California presents “Through a Ukrainian Looking Glass: Dovid Hofshteyn’s Soviet Yiddish Translations of Taras Shevchenko” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, online. The lecture by professor Amelia Glaser will discuss the role of Ukrainian literature in Soviet Yiddish culture. $18. bit.ly/YAAANAMarch20

• The student-led Mission Bay High School Mambo Orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The program will include traditional music from Cuba, Puerto Rico and other Latin American countries. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org/events/mambo-concert

• Playwright Mary Seldin presents a reading of her play “Dinnertime in the Inner Harbor” at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The play, read by actors Elizabeth Yahn Williams and Bob Lundy, takes place in a hotel suite where a World War II Navy veteran and his wife are trying to come to terms with his failing health and her caregiving. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents San Diego author Brian Gushue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Gushue will discuss and sign his new book, “The Grass is Always Greener: One Football Fan’s Improbable Quest to Attend 500 NFL Games.” Free; $19.99 for reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/gushue-2022

• Warwick’s bookstore, Book Passage, Book Soup, Third Place Books and Rakestraw Books present author Harlan Coben at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, online. Coben will discuss his new book, “The Match,” with author Kristin Hannah. $29 and up; includes book copy. bit.ly/3KEPqcp

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration with painter Dottie Stanley at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Demonstrations will repeat the fourth Thursday of each month with different local artists. Free; registration required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

Pianist Mike Wofford and flutist Holly Hofmann will perform in “The Music of Cole Porter,” presented by the La Jolla Community Center on Friday, March 25. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Music of Cole Porter” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The jazz concert will be performed by flutist Holly Hofmann, pianist Mike Wofford and vocalist and bassist Katie Thiroux. $22 in advance for LJCC members; $27 for non-members. $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• Point Loma Playhouse presents Charles Ludlam’s “The Artificial Jungle,” directed by La Jollan Robert Salerno, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. The cast includes La Jollan Dori Salois . The show will run through Sunday, April 10. $22. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “After the Masters: The Four Gospels in Collage” through Sunday, April 10, at 7715 Draper Ave. The exhibit features mixed-media images by artist Karen Sangren. Hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. Free.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆