Casa de Amparo to host 25th anniversary Meet the Chefs event to help fight child abuse and neglect

Nearly 350 food enthusiasts and passionate community members will gather to attend Casa de Amparo’s 25th Annual Meet the Chefs on Sunday, April 10, at the Hilton Del Mar. The popular event annually raises over $125,000, which directly benefits Casa de Amparo’s programs that service foster youth in San Diego County.

“Meet the Chefs is an excellent example of our local community coming together to support the fight against child abuse,” said Casa de Amparo’s CEO, Mike Barnett. “Chefs, community members, volunteers and staff work together to create an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind event to raise funds for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.”

Desserts from Pamplemousse Grille at a previous event. (Jon Clark)

The event will be held poolside and guests will have the opportunity to sample food from 18 renowned San Diego Restaurants. Guests have the option to purchase tickets to the VIP Reception, held before the general admission, and will be treated to exclusive gourmet grazing table presented by Pamplemousse Grille and wine pouring presented by Paul Lato Wines. Guests will also have an early look at the live auction items, champagne and wine tastings, as well as complimentary valet parking.

The event will be held on Aril 10 with the VIP reception from 12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m. and the main event from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Hilton Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. Tickets are available for $150 ($225 for VIP pricing) and can be purchased by visiting www.casadeamparo.org/Meet-the-Chefs

