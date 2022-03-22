Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt returns on April 16

The Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt is back live and in person on Saturday, April 16 at Encinitas Community Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

From 10 a.m. to noon, 20,000 eggs will be up for grabs and this year’s event will also include a concert from Kathryn the Grape. No sign-up is required, just bring your basket and get ready to hunt.

Egg hunt times:



10:15 a.m.- ages 4 and under on the upper field, 5 and up lower field

11 a.m. -ages 4 and under on the upper field, 5 and up lower field

11:45 a.m. -ages 4 and under on the upper field, 5 and up lower field

Overflow event parking and shuttle bus are available at the San Dieguito Academy High School Parking lot at the corner of Nardo Road and Melba Road.

The event is sponsored by Ting Internet, Cox Communications, BEAM Orthodontics, AMR Ambulance Services and Lazy Acres Natural Market.

Encinitas Community Park is located at 425 Santa Fe Drive. For more information visit EncinitasParksandRec.com.

