Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.
Lectures & learning
• Hannah’s Family Center presents “Creating Peaceful Resolutions with Your Mate” at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, online. Free. Registration required. bit.ly/35gzU7N
• The La Jolla Community Center presents San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, online. Lawson-Remer, whose supervisorial District 3 now includes La Jolla after redistricting, will share her priorities for 2022. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss
• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657
Families & children
• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on the lawn at Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. The recurring event features stories, songs and activities such as bubble play or kite flying. Free. lajollalibrary.org
Health & fitness
• Balanced Fitness & Health presents “Line Dancing + Happy Hour” at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 7860 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will include a line dancing lesson with Shannon Mahoney and snacks and beverages, including wine. Free. Registration required. bit.ly/balancedLJ
• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath” with Jeny Dawson at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com
Arts & culture
• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Sutton James Papanikolas in concert at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474
• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an artist demonstration with painter Dottie Stanley at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Demonstrations will repeat on the fourth Thursday of each month with different local artists. Free. Registration required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions
• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Music of Cole Porter” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The jazz concert will be performed by flutist Holly Hofmann, pianist Mike Wofford and vocalist and bassist Katie Thiroux. $22 in advance for LJCC members; $27 for non-members. $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs
• The La Jolla Music Society presents “George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain” at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The concert will include a repertoire ranging from Lady Gaga to “Ride of the Valkyries.” $62 and up. ljms.org/events
• Point Loma Playhouse presents Charles Ludlam’s “The Artificial Jungle,” directed by La Jollan Robert Salerno, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. The cast includes La Jollan Dori Salois. The show will run through Sunday, April 10. $22. pointlomaplayhouse.com
• La Jolla-based Bodhi Tree Concerts presents a “Concert for Peace to Benefit Ukraine” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, online and at Vision: A Center for Spiritual Living, 4780 Mission Gorge Place, San Diego. Several area musical artists will perform. All proceeds from donations will benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that is feeding refugees on the Ukrainian border. bodhitreeconcerts.org/concert-for-peace
• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the second annual Black Voices Reading Series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, online and at a watch party at the Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. The four-week series begins with “Homeridae” by Alexandra Espinoza. A different play will be released each Monday highlighting Black experiences. Pay what you can. sdrep.org/blackvoices
• Warwick’s bookstore presents Gina Simmons Schneider at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, online. Simmons Schneider, a licensed psychotherapist, blogger, certified coach and corporate trainer, will discuss her new book, “Frazzlebrain: Break Free from Anxiety, Anger and Stress Using Advanced Discoveries in Neuropsychology,” in conversation with author Anastasia Zadeik. Free. warwicks.com/event/schneider-2022
• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Anat Cohen and Marcello Goncalves at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The jazz concert is the first of three in a series. $40, or $114 for the series, for Athenaeum members; $45 and $129 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz
• Adventures by the Book presents “The Hello Girls: A Fireside Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, online. San Diego-based author Elizabeth Cobbs will discuss her book “The Hello Girls.” Free. bit.ly/ABBMarch30
• San Diego Symphony presents “Wu Man and Folk Traditions” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The concert will feature lute player Wu and the West Coast premiere of “Four Inscapes: Quintet for Flute, Pipa, Percussion, Violin and Cello” by Australian composer Ross Edwards. $50 and up. sandiegosymphony.org
• D.G. Wills Books presents film historian Stephen Michael Shearer at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Shearer will discuss his new book, “Glamour and Style: The Beauty of Hedy Lamarr.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com
• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live! Ocean Soul” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The talk will be led by National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry. $36 and up. ljms.org/events
• La Jolla Christian Fellowship presents the photography exhibit “Unity Project” through Thursday, March 31. Free. churchatlajolla.org
• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “After the Masters: The Four Gospels in Collage” through Sunday, April 10, at 7715 Draper Ave. The exhibit features mixed-media images by artist Karen Sangren. Hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. Free.
• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org
Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.