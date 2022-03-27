‘KidLit’ lover launches new Story Time Series for kids at Moonlight Beach Overlook

The pandemic touched the lives of many students in San Diego and across the country with heightened stress, ongoing disruptions, and remote learning hurdles, but experts say it may have the greatest impact on the youngest learners, those in the formative years of learning to read.

A San Diego KidLit lover is doing his part to help little ones rebound and return to a normal life by rekindling a love of reading in a fun, special, and empowering way.

John Masiulionis is set to launch his monthly Story Time with Mr. John Series, which will be kicking off on Saturday morning, April 2, from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Moonlight Beach Overlook in Encinitas.

As part of this kickoff celebration, and in honor of International Children’s Book Day and Earth Day, “Mr. John” will be sharing the new children’s book, Little Palm: An Earth Day Celebration.

In addition to hearing this heartfelt story, kids will have the opportunity to paint a special potted palm tree together and meet Gulliver (from the San Diego Gulls), who will be available for autographs and pictures.

Inspired by the late Mister Rogers, Mr. John believes that encouraging little ones to read is important, now more than ever before, as is providing a safe space for children to talk about their emotions and feelings, while also boosting their brain development and bonding with their parents.

For more information, visit PRFromTheHeart.com.