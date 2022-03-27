LITVAKdance presents ‘Border Stories’ at Torrey Pines High

María José Castillo and Guillermo Castro in Castillo’s work for the company, “Estirpe.”

(Doug McMinimy)

LITVAKdance will hold “Border Stories” Saturday, April 9, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Torrey Pines Performing Arts Complex, 3710 Del Mar Heights Road in Carmel Valley.

LITVAKdance spotlights Mexican, Mexican-American and Chicano voices in works for LITVAKdance and Tijuana-based company Lux Boreal.

Border Stories explores how abstract and literal borders shape our identities and communities. Featured works by Mexican, Mexican-American and Chicano choreographers Angel Arambula, María José Castillo and Alex Escalante.

Guest performance by Lux Boreal of Tijuana. Live musical accompaniment by Mariachi Champaña Nevin.

For tickets and more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

Inquiries: sadie@litvakdance.org, 619-855-0367.

