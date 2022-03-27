North Coast Rep to present ‘An Iliad’

North Coast Rep will feature the return engagement of “An Iliad”, a dynamic tour-de-force adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War. A war-weary poet recalls the nobility, savagery and valor of the battles and warriors, while deftly exploring the human costs of war through the centuries. Award-winning actor Richard Baird vividly brings to life the power and humor of this brilliant adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare.

David Ellenstein directs the award-winning Richard Baird on North Coast Rep’s mainstage. The play was streamed last year as part of the North Coast Rep’s steaming series and Ellenstein felt it was an important piece of theatre and that the audience should see this live on stage.

An Iliad will be performed from March 31 – April 10 as a limited run. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.