New Carlsbad pilates studio hosts Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

Lagree Red, a new pilates and recovery studio in Poinsettia Village in Carlsbad, will host free classes during opening weekend April 2-3. The weekend of free, high-energy classes culminates in a raffle on April 3 with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lagree Red is based on a Pilates workout with a high-intensity, low-impact strength training component. Each session is 40 minutes long and is done under infrared lights which has many health benefits including increasing detoxification, pain relief, reducing inflammation, improved circulation, brain health, increased weight loss and boosting the immune system.

Lagree Red is owned by Estella Gardinier, the season 4 winner of “The Bachelor”. Since her primetime appearance she has dedicated her life to the wellness field, with a focus on brain health and has worked tirelessly to detect, prevent, delay and even halt Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss.

As a health and fitness coach, she works hard with her clients to help them heal and strengthen every part of their body, starting with their brain. Her motto is simple, “heal the brain and the body will follow”.

To learn more visit lagreered.com. Lagree Red is located at 7130 Avenida Encinias in Carlsbad’s Poinsettia Village.

