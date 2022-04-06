Celebrate Springtime at San Diego Botanic Garden
It’s spring again, and there’s no better place to experience the season than San Diego Botanic Garden.
This year, there’s more going on than ever, so get ready to put on your walking shoes, enjoy the blooming scene, and maybe dive into one of the following special events.
Forest/Nature Bathing
April 10, 9-11 a.m.; May 15, 9-11 a.m.
Spring is a great time to immerse yourself in this deeply satisfying way of connecting to nature. It’s been popular in Japan for several decades, where doctors give patients prescriptions for Forest Bathing, and eco-psychologist Rhana Kozak, a longtime SDBG docent and certified Forest Therapy guide, has been leading healing walks through the Garden since 2018—with a year-long timeout for Covid.
Walking with Rhana is a full body-mind experience, a bath for all your senses. Paying what Rhana calls “extravagant attention” to your surroundings turns out to be both relaxing and exhilarating.
Current research confirms that our immune systems benefit from spending time in the natural world, and every walk starts out with a welcoming whiff of some fragrant bit of greenery and concludes with herbal teas and healthy tidbits. “What a perfect morning!” said one of last month’s happy walkers. It certainly was.
Questions? Contact rhanakozak@gmail.com
Watercolor Plants with Skye Walker
April 23, 2-5 p.m.
Create your own plant-centered watercolors with local artist Skye Walker, who will show you how to play with color and technique using the botanical beauties inside the Dickinson Conservatory as your models. All skill levels are welcome, and you’ll receive a list of recommended materials with your registration.
The Garden also offers indoor and outdoor yoga classes, some with musical accompaniment. Classes require advance registration, fees include Garden admission, and you can stay all day if you like. sdbgarden.org/classes.htm
For children’s programs, see sdbgarden.org/kids.htm
World of Orchids
May 7-June 12
Starting Mother’s Day weekend, you can view hundreds of orchids, some of them rare plants on loan from local orchid societies, inside the spacious, glass-enclosed Dickinson Conservatory. This is an orchid show with a difference: René van Rems, an acclaimed horticultural designer and SDBG’s Artist-in-Residence, will create a new floral display every week, encouraging multiple visits. sdbgarden.org/orchids.htm
Seeing the Invisible
Continuing through August 2022
And if you haven’t seen the Invisible yet, it’s a surprising new way of experiencing the Garden, an engaging event that calls out to be shared with family or friends—and a smartphone camera. For more about this Augmented Reality art-and-nature adventure, which is included with admission but needs to be scheduled in advance, see the Encinitas Advocate story at bit.ly/3jfuJYN
San Diego Botanic Garden
Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Rd, Encinitas
Hours: 9 to 5, Wednesday-Monday, closed Tuesday.
Admission: $10-18, members free.
sdbgarden.org (760) 436-3036
