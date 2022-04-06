Encinitas resident to appear on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

After growing up watching “Wheel of Fortune” at the dinner table each night with her mom, Encinitas resident Jenn Varteressian got to appear on the long-running game show in an episode that will air on Wednesday, April 13 (NBC at 7 p.m.).

“It was a great surprise for my mom,” said Varteressian, who works as director of strategic development for Virgin Pulse, a corporate wellness company. “She loved it, it’s great to be able to go in her honor.”

She applied online, then got the opportunity to interview via Zoom. The taping took place in December.

For information about local listings, visit wheeloffortune.com/watch.