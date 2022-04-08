La Costa Canyon High School Jazz Band to hold ‘Jazz Fundraising Dinner’

The La Costa Canyon High School Jazz Band will be putting on its first annual Jazz Fundraising Dinner for the community on Thursday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at Black Rail Kitchen (6981 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, 92009).

This fundraiser is meant to be a major contributor to the overall functionality of the music program at LCC High School. Proceeds from the event go towards new instruments and equipment, repairs and instrumental coaches as well as other expenses.

Tickets will be sold through Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lcc-jazz-band-fundraiser-tickets-311243687247

as well as through the LCC High School Music website via Eventbrite link. Tickets are $60 per guest and will include dinner.