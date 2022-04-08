La Costa Canyon Theatre Company to present ‘The Fantasticks’

The La Costa Canyon Theatre Company will present “The Fantasticks” at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts Center (after last performing over two-and-a-half years go in December 2019).

Performances will be held April 14-16, 21-23 at 7 p.m. plus an April 23 matinee at 2 p.m.

“Try To Remember " a time when this romantic charmer wasn’t enchanting audiences around the world. The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.

The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy (played by 2021 Broadway San Diego Award semi-finalist, Garrett Lee), a girl (Reese Taylor, National Youth Arts Award winner and eight-time nominee), and their parents who try to keep them apart. The Fantasticks is a quintessential celebration of love in all its gorgeous simplicity and heartbreaking complexities. If you’ve never seen this classic romantic fable—or if you’ve seen and loved it—now is the time to fall under the spell of The Fantasticks.

Audience members can pre-purchase their reserved seats online at

https://gofan.co/app/school/CA22804

Ticket prices are $10 for students and $20 for adults. Tickets will also be for sale at the door. (cash)

Check out https://www.lacostacanyontheatre.com/, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.

