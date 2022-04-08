Motivational speaker, comedian Edna Nerona to give talk at Optimist Club of Del Mar - Solana Beach virtual meeting

The Optimist Club of Del Mar - Solana Beach recently announced that motivational speaker and comedian Edna Nerona, will be presenting her speech titled, “Bouncing Back from Bullying - Lessons in Education, Kindness, and Comedy” during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Edna Nerona

“When I was bullied in the mid-1980s, there weren’t any resources to help me cope and heal.” Nerona said. “The internet, support groups, and even Oprah’s self-help influence were non-existence.”

Nerona hopes to not only create more awareness of bullying but to share coping mechanisms that might be helpful to older adults. “One of the important lessons I’ve learned is that self-care is not a project but an everyday practice.”

Contact Don LaVigne, Optimist Club of Del Mar – Solana Beach, for the meeting ID if you would like to attend this Zoom event at don@lavigne.com or 760-419-9078.

To learn more about Nerona, visit her website at: ednaspeaks.com.

The Optimist Club is a service organization devoted to aiding and encouraging the development of youth, and the giving of one’s self in service to others.