Calling all environmental activists: Volunteer for EcoFest Encinitas

EcoFest Encinitas, an annual event dedicated to spreading awareness of and inspiring eco-sustainability, is hosting its 2022 volunteer kick-off event to recruit volunteers on April 24 from 3-5 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park.

Individuals interested in environmental causes can play a pivotal role and co-create this fun-filled festival showcasing sustainable solutions for the community and promoting healthy living. This year’s event is scheduled for for Oct. 9.

Hosted by the City of Encinitas, EcoFest is sponsored by San Diego Community Power, EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, San Diego Gas & Electric and the Leichtag Foundation. This volunteer-driven event is designed to encourage environmental awareness and inspire attendees to adopt eco-friendly practices that help them save money and the planet

EcoFest expects to attract approximately 1,500 attendees and host about 50 exhibitors and vendors including local businesses, government agencies and environmental agencies. Green businesses in North County that wish to become an exhibitor, food vendors and volunteers can go online to register at EcoFestEncinitas.net or contact John Gjata at (760) 535-1845 for more information.