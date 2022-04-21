May 5 Taste of Cardiff will be a fiesta of local flavors

The annual Taste of Cardiff, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street, will be held on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Restaurant Row. This event is the first time in six years that Taste of Cardiff will take place on Cinco de Mayo and it promises to be a fiesta featuring food, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in the vintage camera camper.

Enjoy food, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in the vintage Camera Camper at this year’s Taste of Cardiff. Guests will be able to cast their vote and help name the coveted Morgan Mallory Golden Fork Award winner among the tastes from local restaurants. All online ticket purchases will receive instructions post-event about selecting your favorite dish.

Local businesses will host Sip Stops offering samples of North County’s finest beer, wine, hard kombucha and spirits.

Guests are encouraged to bike to this year’s event to avoid parking frustrations. There will be a free bike valet courtesy of Electra Bicycle Company located in front of Harbaugh Parkway on Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue.

For more information and to buy your tickets, visit: cardiff101.com/events