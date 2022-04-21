Silverlake Flea market added to weekly Vegan Food Popup
The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup will launch its new Sunday market on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at 459 S. Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas.
Silverlake Flea, a popular LA-based market, recently opened its second location in Encinitas with a selection of vintage and sustainable clothes, jewelry and home decor vendors.
The weekly Sunday popup event showcases a rotation of plant-based food vendors serving different cuisines from around the globe, including authentic Cuban, Chinese, Mozambican, Mexican and Filipino dishes.
This event is kid-friendly, dog-friendly and is easily accessible via public transportation with free parking available at the nearby Coaster Station.
For more information, visit veganfoodpopup.com.
