Silverlake Flea market added to weekly Vegan Food Popup

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup is held on Sundays.
(Ashley Sprankles / Encinitas Vegan Food Popup)
The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup will launch its new Sunday market on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at 459 S. Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas.

Silverlake Flea, a popular LA-based market, recently opened its second location in Encinitas with a selection of vintage and sustainable clothes, jewelry and home decor vendors.

The weekly Sunday popup event showcases a rotation of plant-based food vendors serving different cuisines from around the globe, including authentic Cuban, Chinese, Mozambican, Mexican and Filipino dishes.

This event is kid-friendly, dog-friendly and is easily accessible via public transportation with free parking available at the nearby Coaster Station.

For more information, visit veganfoodpopup.com.

